IND vs SA 3rd Test: Ton-up Rohit Sharma comes to rescue as India 205/3 at tea

Rohit Sharma (R) celebrates his century (100 runs) with teammate Ajinkya Rahane during the first day of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium. Pic/ AFP

After an early collapse at 71 for the loss of three wickets at lunch, Virat Kohli and Co looked to be in major soup. However, it was Rohit Sharma it and Ajinkya Rahane who put a sturdy partnership that helped India to 205 runs for the loss of 3 wickets at tea was on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa at Ranchi today.

Rohit Sharma scored yet another century (his second in the series) as he was unbeaten on 108 runs off 148 balls. Rohit smashed 13 boundaries and four sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 72.48.

Ajinkya Rahane played an equally important role with his 74 off 114 balls. Rahane hit 10 boundaries and a six during his innings and his strike rate was 65.21, not far behind Rohit. The duo put on a partnership of 166 runs to keep India's hope alive in the first innings.

While Kagiso Rabada bowled 14 overs giving 54 runs and bagging two huge wickets - opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Nortje took the big wicket of Virat Kohli (12 runs) from his 13 overs giving away 42 runs.

Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 10 runs and scored 2 boundaries in his innings. Meanwhile, Pujara, who came in at number 3 was dismissed for a duck after facing 9 deliveries.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa. India, who, lead the series 2-0, have handed Test debut to local man Shahbaz Nadeem, resting paceman Ishant Sharma.

Desperate to win the toss, Temba Bavuma walked in as proxy captain with skipper Faf du Plessis to make the call but the luck did not favour South Africa as the coin landed in favour of Kohli

South Africa have brought in Heinrich Klaasen, George Lindte, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, and Dane Piedt.

Apart from the injured opener Aiden Markram, they have left out Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Inputs from PTI

