IND vs SA: Fans hail 'Superman' Wriddhiman Saha as India win Pune test

Wriddhiman Saha took a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left off Umesh Yadav to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn. Picture/Twitter IANS

As India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday, fans were all praise for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's brilliant glovework behind the stumps.

The first session of Day 4 belonged Saha as the 34-year-old Bengal stumper took a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left off Umesh Yadav to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn (8) in the sixth over of South Africa's second innings.

Saha's effort left his teammates amused as skipper Virat Kohli came running in to congratulate the diminutive wicketkeeper whom he hailed as the best in the world a few days back.

Saha had taken a similar catch to remove the same batsman in the first essay, flying to his right to grab the ball with both hands from right in front of the first slip off Umesh Yadav to leave the tourists reeling at 53/5 on Day 3.

Soon after the brilliant catch, netizens lavished praise on the stumper's effort. "Fantastic catch by Saha.. justifying his selection and why he is considered the best in the business #INDvsSA," a user tweeted.

Describing Saha as 'superman', another fan tweeted: "Superman Saha! He just might bring pure wicketkeeping back into vogue. Down the legside, one-handed and he makes it look easy. Such a joy to watch him behind the wickets."

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle also acknowledged Saha's brilliance, tweeting: "Absolutely brilliant new ball bowling from India this morning. And @Wriddhipops, you are a rock star."

