IND vs SA: India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to win first test match

Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and the bowlers for their performances after their win in the first Test against South Africa.

India wrapped up South Africa for 191 runs in their second innings on the fifth and final day to win the opening Test of the three match rubber by 203 runs here on Sunday. Defending a 395-run target, India rode on Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami's bowling effort to register the win as it took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Shami took five wickets while Jadeja scalped four and Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint fastest to take 350 wickets. Resuming at 11 for one, South Africa were reduced to 117 for 8 at lunch. In the post-lunch session, the Proteas lost the remaining two wickets to finish at 191 in 63.5 overs.

Earlier on Saturday, India declared their second innings at 323-4 in 67 overs to set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa. South Africa were 11-1 at stumps on day four. Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief for India on the fifth and final day as he sent back four South Africans for 51 runs. Senuran Muthusamy (19 batting) and Dane Piedt (32 batting) showed resistance with the bat as the Proteas fought back in the first session of the final day.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma underlined his credentials as a Test opener with a second consecutive hundred as India set South Africa a target of 395 at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test on Saturday. At close of play, the Proteas were 11/1 in their second innings with last innings's centurion Dean Elgar trapped in front by Ravindra Jadeja for just two and Aiden Markram (3 batting) at the crease with Theunis de Bruyn (5 batting).

Rohit built on his 176 in the first essay in spectacular fashion as he struck 127 from 149 balls, his innings studded with 10 fours and a whopping seven sixes to add to his six in the first dig, as he became the batsman to hit the most number of maximums in the longest format of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara gave him good company with an aggressive 81 off 148 deliveries (13x4, 2x6) before Vernon Philander trapped him. The pair added 169 for the first wicket as India declared on 323/4 with skipper Virat Kohli (31 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) batting.

Resuming the day at 385/8, South Africa were bowled out for 431 with ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picking up a seven-wicket haul. It was a Rohit and Pujara show from there on as the pair paced their innings well keeping India's declaration in mind.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored his maiden double ton in the first innings, was dismissed for seven caught at first slip by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Pujara brought up his first fifty after five innings in 106 deliveries with a delectable cover drive off Kagiso Rabada.

Rohit had luck going his way as he was caught by Senuran Muthusamy on 50 at long on but the debutant stepped on the boundary padding as he tried to lob it back in for himself to take on the second attempt, awarding a six instead.

