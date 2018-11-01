IND vs WI: Bowling coach Arun feels MS Dhoni will come good

cricket

Bharat Arun and MS Dhoni

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun yesterday defended the under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying he is one of the legends of Indian cricket and would come good. "He is one of the legends of Indian cricket. His striking ability is for everyone to see. He has done it many a times before. He is extremely experienced and I'm sure given the opportunities, he will come good," Arun said.

The bowling coach said the team's fast-bowling strength has never been more "exciting" with new find Khaleel Ahmed being the latest addition to the stocks. "We have a very good fast bowling quartet. And also, the bench strength is very exciting," Arun said ahead of the fifth and final one-dayer against the West Indies here today. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneswar Kumar along with Khaleel make up the pace battery currently in operation against the West Indies. Arun praised Khaleel, calling the 20-year-old a bright prospect.

"Khaleel looks a very exciting prospect. He is sharp and has the skills to do well in international cricket. He is a very exciting prospect," he told reporters here. Khaleel took 3 for 13 in the fourth ODI in Mumbai to trigger the West Indies' collapse in pursuit of a mammoth 378 for victory. Arun said the bench strength in Indian fast bowling is making it easier for the team management to rotate bowlers.

