IND vs WI: Gastric problem rules out Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Eden Gardens

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was yesterday forced to pull out of the first T20I against the West Indies here at the Eden Gardens due to a gastric problem.

Bhuvneshwar was named in the 12-member team released on the eve of the match, but his unavailability forced India to make a last-minute change. Bhuvneshwar stayed back at the hotel. He is expected to be available for the second T20I in Lucknow on November 6.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a gastric complaint and is expected to be fit for the second T20I in Lucknow," the BCCI media manager said. Pacer Umesh Yadav took Bhuvneshwar's place in the playing XI while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

India also handed debuts to left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed. West Indies — had three debutants — fast bowler Oshane Thomas, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Khary Pierre, and batting all-rounder Fabian Allen.

