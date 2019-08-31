IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara fall cheaply

cricket

Opener Rahul, veteran Cheteshwar fail to score big as India reach 72-2 at lunch

WIÃ¢Â€Â™s debutant spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (right) celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pic/ AFP

Kingston:

India laboured their way to 72-2 under testing conditions after opener KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed cheaply in the opening session of the second World Test Championship match against the West Indies here yesterday.

Rahul and Pujara were out for 13 and 6 respectively after India were put into bat on a Sabina Park pitch which had some grass on it.

Captain Virat Kohli and the other opener Mayank Agarwal were batting at 41 and 5 respectively at the lunch break.

West Indies captain Jason Holder introduced himself in the seventh over and immediately got the breakthrough by having the wicket of Rahul to break the 32-run opening stand.

It was a peach of a delivery which jagged away from middle stump with Rahul edging it to Rakheem Cornwall at first slip for a comfortable catch. Rahul hit two fours in his 26-ball innings. Holder was getting the bounce and movement and debutant Cornwall made the Indians toil for runs with his tight off-spin bowling.

Pujara, who came after Rahul’s departure in the seventh over, struggled again as he took 15 deliveries to open his account and was finally out for 6 which came from 25 balls.

The bounce extracted by 26-year-old off-spinner Cornwall, who stands at 6ft and 5 inches and weights more than 140kg, did brought Pujara’s downfall as he hit straight to the hands of Shamarh Brooks.

Sir Viv recovers, returns to commentary

Kingston: Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis but recovered in quick time to return to commentary in the post-lunch session of the second Test between India and West Indies here yesterday.

Richards was doing a show prior to the match, when he complained of uneasiness. While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers. It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Live on tv

West Indies v India: Sony Ten 1 & 3, 20:00

