IND vs WI: Mohammed Shami becomes leading ODI wicket-taker in 2019

India pacer Mohammed Shami went past Trent Boult to become the leading ODI wicket-taker of the year 2019.

Shami now has 40 wickets in 20 matches followed by Boult, who has 38 in the same number of matches.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard became the 40th scalp of the 29-year-old pacer in the second One Day Internationals at YS Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium here.

Earlier in the same match, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma registered the highest ever opening partnership by an Indian pair against West Indies.

Sharma scored a superb knock of 159 runs while Rahul scored a ton before getting out on 102.

