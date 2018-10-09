IND vs WI: No obstacles now for upcoming T20I series

cricket

Chennai, Kolkata set to host WI T20s after CoA clarify complimentary tickets row

India's Rohit Sharma takes a run against West Indies during their World T20 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2016. Pic/AFP

Though the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to bring down their quota of complimentary tickets by 50 per cent, the move still did not seem enough to cut ice with the opposing state associations that are set to host the India v WI limited overs matches. In order to avoid confusion, the CoA emailed all state associations to clarify that the contractual agreements of an association for complimentary tickets will not be affected through the 10 per cent capping.

Email effect

A BCCI source explained yesterday: “For example, a state unit's contractual agreements with its members, clubs/gymkhanas or corporate box owners for a certain amount of complimentary tickets for every match will not be taken into account as part of their free ticket quota. Only the distribution of complimentary tickets without any contractual obligation has been restricted. However, the CoA decided to do away with complimentary tickets for ex-presidents of the BCCI and other officials (from BCCI quota) as has been the practise till now.”

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total seating capacity have to be put on sale for the public. Ten per cent of the tickets can be complimentary. The CoA has decided to reduce BCCI's quota of complimentary tickets from 1200 to 604. All sponsors and rights holders will get their complimentary tickets from this revised number. Thanks to the BCCI's email which clarified the complimentary tickets issue, two opposing associations — Tamil Nadu State CA (TNCA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) — informed the BCCI that they would now be in a position to host the first and third T20I against the West Indies respectively. The two associations had earlier expressed their inability to conduct the games due to the restriction in complimentary passes.

Trouble in MCA

Meanwhile, the BCCI didn't seem too concerned over the scenes unfolding at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who will host the fourth ODI on October 29. Yesterday, a notice of motion filed by acting Joint Secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar and Managing Committee member Ganesh Iyer was dismissed by the Bombay High Court. The notice of motion was to seek directions with regards to the appointment of eligible Managing Committee members or an ad-hoc committee to take financial and administrative decisions since the High Court-appointed CoA relinquished their position last month.

The High Court yesterday also suggested that a contempt petition can be filed against Managing Committee member Shah Alam Shaikh as he did not approach the Supreme Court within 10 days of the August 29 order despite an undertaking from the High Court. MCA's administrative fate will depend on when the Supreme Court takes up the plea filed by ex-BCCI and MCA president Sharad Pawar to appoint an ad-hoc committee till the time a new body is elected. For now though, the BCCI's main concern is whether to provide Rs 10 crore to debt-ridden Maharashtra Cricket Association, who are set to host the third ODI v West Indies.

