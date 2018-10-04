IND vs WI: Prithvi Shaw hits century as India finishes 364/4 on Day 1

cricket

Prithvi Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar

Prithvi Shaw

India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, in Rajkot on Thursday. Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1. Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets. Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete their respective half centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs. In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred. Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session. Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark. But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever