IND vs WI: Radio commentary in a new avatar

cricket

However, it is not the traditional All India Radio (AIR), but a private channel broadcasting the match

Indian batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first test cricket match played between India and West Indies, in Rajkot, Thursday, October 04, 2018. Pic/PTI

Radio commentary made its way back to Test cricket in India yesterday in the first India vs West Indies Test. However, it is not the traditional All India Radio (AIR), but a private channel broadcasting the match.

Sports Flashes is sharing its feed to overseas radio channels, catering to Indians living abroad. However, radio listeners in India will not be catered to. "This is our first series. We have a comedian on the show and have transformed the way radio commentary is done," said general manager Amandeep Singh.

There is a stand-off between AIR and the BCCI over radio commentary production and its revenue sharing aspect. The BCCI is keen to produce radio commentary and have its own panel of commentators which AIR has objected to. The last time AIR did commentary was during Sachin Tendulkar farewell series against the West Indies in 2013.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever