IND vs WI: Radio commentary in a new avatar
However, it is not the traditional All India Radio (AIR), but a private channel broadcasting the match
Radio commentary made its way back to Test cricket in India yesterday in the first India vs West Indies Test. However, it is not the traditional All India Radio (AIR), but a private channel broadcasting the match.
Sports Flashes is sharing its feed to overseas radio channels, catering to Indians living abroad. However, radio listeners in India will not be catered to. "This is our first series. We have a comedian on the show and have transformed the way radio commentary is done," said general manager Amandeep Singh.
There is a stand-off between AIR and the BCCI over radio commentary production and its revenue sharing aspect. The BCCI is keen to produce radio commentary and have its own panel of commentators which AIR has objected to. The last time AIR did commentary was during Sachin Tendulkar farewell series against the West Indies in 2013.
