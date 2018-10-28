Ind vs WI: Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse help West Indies level series 1-1

cricket

Shai Hope guides West Indies to 43-run win over India to upstage skipper Virat Kohli's third consecutive ton in Pune ODI; it's 1-1 before Mumbai battle

West Indies' Shai Hope en route his 95 in Pune. Pic/AFP

If one wants to chase a dream or certain targets, India skipper Virat Kohli is the man to follow. The right-handed batsman scored his third consecutive century (107) while chasing West Indies' score of 283-9 in the third ODI on Saturday.

However, the consistent performer fell short of partners as India lost by 43 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's stadium here in Gahunje. West Indies' No. 3 batsman Shai Hope (95) once again raised his team's hopes and stitched a 56-run stand for the third wicket with Shimron Hetmyer (37). Just when It appeared that Hope would get another century, Jasprit Bumrah bowled him a perfect yorker and the stumps were disturbed. After a well-fought tied game in Visakhapatnam, the Jason Holder-led visiting team showed the same intensity and levelled the five match series 1-1. The fourth match will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Openers disappoint

The hosts lost an early wicket in the form of opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the second over while Shikhar Dhawan failed to capitalised on his 35. That probably made Kohli more determined and his strokeplay was a treat to watch. Like the openers, the middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu (22), Rishabh Pant (24) and MS Dhoni (7) failed to score big.

When Dhoni joined Kohli at the crease, India still needed 112 runs off 113 balls with the skipper playing on 78. Kohli hit 10 fours and a six, getting to his 38th ODI century with a flick off Windies captain Jason Holder.

While trying to accelerate the scoring rate with Kuldeep at the other end, Kohli perished — bowled — by off-spinner Marlon Samuels. India still needed 63 runs when Kohli departed. No. 8 batsman Kuldeep (15 not out) tried his best, but it was not sufficient to win the game with his bat.

Super Bumrah

Earlier, after winning the toss, comeback pacer Bumrah (10-1-35-4) showed yet again why he is rated so highly. His bouncers and yorkers troubled the West Indies batsmen. The openers struggled again. They lost Chandrapaul Hemraj (15) in the sixth over, bowled by Bumrah. Three overs later, Bumrah got rid of the another opener Kieran Powell (21).

