Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan dropped; Siraj, Mayank Agarwal called up

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan speaks during a press conference in Dubai on September 27, 2018. Pic/AFP

Shikhar Dhawan was on Saturday dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies after his horror run in England while Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj's domestic exploits were rewarded with maiden India call-up.

The selectors decided to rest the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, taking into account their "workload" in recent months, effectively thrusting upon Mohammad Shami the responsibility to lead the pace attack. Dhawan had a forgettable outing during the Test series against England with just 162 runs in eight innings.

The Squad

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

