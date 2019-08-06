IND vs WI: Tweaker Krunal Pandya praises pacers

cricket

Lauderhill (Florida): All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who starred in India's win in the second T20 against the West Indies, said support from pace colleagues makes the job easy for spinners in targeting the middle-order line up.

Krunal, 28, smashed a quick-fire 20 off 13 balls before dismissing Nicholas Pooran (19) and danger-man Rovman Powell (54) with his left-arm spin on Sunday.

"When your fast bowlers pick up early wickets, it makes our job quite easy. If they are 2-3 down then we [spinners] can come and focus on the middle order," Krunal said at the post-match conference.

"In both the games we got the breaks up front, Washington Sundar also bowled well and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is world class. It's a good that everyone is contributing in the team with the bat and the ball," he added.

