IND vs WI: Virat Kohli has some interesting plans for today's third T20l

Skipper Kohli hints at making multiple changes for today's third T20I after two victories in a row

India skipper Virat Kohli with teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) and Washington Sundar during the first T20I against WI on Saturday. Pic /PTI

Lauderhill (Florida): Series in their bag, India may experiment with their line-up in the final match against the West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli has hinted.

India won the weather-hit second match by 22 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday to clinch the series with a game to spare.

Kohli lauded his players for "clinical" performance and dropped hints that he may try out players, who did not get chance to play in the first two matches.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The teams will now travel to Guyana for the final match, to played at Providence stadium today.

Shreyas Iyer and leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar stand a good chance to compete in the third T20. It will not be a surprise if Deepak Chahar, cousin of Rahul, too finds a place in the playing XI.

It remains to be seen if Kohli persists with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who scored 4 and 0 in the two matches or gives him another chance. KL Rahul can replace him if the team management decides to drop Pant.

Talking about the second match, Kohli said the pitch was good to bat on early on. "The new ball was coming on nicely. We set up a good foundation. Good finish from Jadeja and Krunal to get us past 160. The way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in the latter half," he said.

The Indian skipper had words of praise for spinner Washington Sundar, who was asked to open the bowling in both the matches. The Chennai bowler succeeded in providing the breakthrough in both the games.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well. He is definitely going to be a factor for us," he said.

Chasing a stiff 168, the World T20 champions were 98 for four in 15.3 overs when the match was stopped due to thunderstorm.

