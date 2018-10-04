IND vs WI: Virat Kohli sidesteps Karun Nair question

cricket

The batsman said he had not received any communication from the team management over his non-inclusion while chief selector MSK Prasad said that he had spoken to Nair

Karun Nair

India skipper Virat Kohli yesterday side-stepped a question about Karun Nair's controversial axing from the squad for the West Indies Tests. Nair, India's only second triple centurion, was dropped without being given an outing on the England tour. The batsman said he had not received any communication from the team management over his non-inclusion while chief selector MSK Prasad said that he had spoken to Nair.

When asked to comment on Nair's exclusion, a visibly agitated Kohli said: "The selectors have already spoken about it. There are three selectors [the selection committee is now reinstated to five] who are doing their job. People conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone's doing their job, [but] not focusing on what's happening or being spoken on the outside. So, if a person has spoken about a certain thing, it should be cleared then. It's not my job as a captain to speak about that."

Team India name 12

It came as a pleasant surprise when the Indian team management yesterday decided to declare the 12 players in contention for the first Test against West Indies. Before India skipper Kohli began his press conference, it was announced that going forward this will be the norm [declare the 12 players in contention for a Test]. This is quite unlike the practice in England and Australia where the XI is named on match eve.

