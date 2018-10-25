IND vs WI: We lost wickets at crucial stages, says Windies' Shai Hope

cricket

His fighting century going in vain following a tie in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India here yesterday, a dejected Shai Hope blamed fall of wickets at crucial stages for the West Indies' failure to win the game.

Hope remained unbeaten on 123 runs off 134 deliveries as the visitors scored 321-7 in their 50 overs in response to the Indian total of 321-6. "Just disappointed we didn't get the win, fought really hard throughout the game. We lost wickets at crucial stages, especially Jason. Needed to have wickets in hand and have someone finish the game," Hope said after the match.

"It was an even wicket, pretty similar, perhaps got better under lights with the new ball and spun for both teams. We are here to win, we didn't come to just compete," the right-hander added.

Hope played out a crucial 143-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer, who was unlucky to miss out on what would have been a well deserved century when he was dismissed on 94 by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

