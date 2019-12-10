IND vs WI: We will have good results if we stay as a unit, feels Kieron Pollard

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thiruvananthapuram: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was happy that his bowlers did an exceptional job in restricting India to 170 despite Dube getting stuck into him in the ninth over of the Indian innings. "To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic. The way we batted, we had discussed how to approach the game, and the boys played it well," he said. He was all praise for leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, who had very impressive figures of 2 for 28 in four overs.

"We have some guys who have done well from the CPL, and we are excited for them. I am pretty excited for this young bunch. Walshy's four overs were really good. Kesrick bouncing back too." A fit-again Simmons did his job just like he had done in that World T20 semi-final in 2016 and Pollard couldn't be happier. "Simmo started slow, but he knows he can catch up. He has played a lot in India. Seniors showed their way and youngsters followed."

On personal front, Pollard finds it imperative to share his knowledge with youngsters. "I am continuing to enjoy my cricket. Most I can do is pass on the knowledge to the youngsters. We will have good results if we stay as a unit. I pride myself on being a leader. And now as captain, the will is stronger," he said.

03

No. of consecutive T20I series losses for WI this year

