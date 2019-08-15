Independence Day 2019: Congress calls for protecting Constitution, democracy

mumbai

The flag hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis where Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog had unfurled the tricolour

Independence Day celebrations at Mumbai Congress office. Pic/Mumbai Congress's Twitter

Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said on Thursday that to save the country's independence, the constitution and the democracy need to be protected. On the occasion of Independence Day, he addressed the Congress workers after hoisting the National flag at Tilak Bhavan and said that the party should be prepared to fight to protect the Constitution and Democracy. "Our ancestors fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom. We got equal rights and the country progressed. However, some people talk about changing the Constitution. Hence, the Congress should be prepared to fight such intentions," Thorat said.

Working Congress President and former MP Eknath Gaikwad unfurled the tricolour at the office of the Mumbai Congress. NCP MP Supriya Sule also hoisted the tricolour at the party office in Mumbai. Sule said that the entire state was united in extending a helping hand to those who were affected by the floods in the last few weeks. The Indian flag was also unfurled at the state BJP office.

The flag hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis where Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog had unfurled the tricolour. Flag hoisting was also held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and various other building as well as educational institutions.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies