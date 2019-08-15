Search

Independence Day 2019: MP Home Minister performs dance

Published: Aug 15, 2019, 18:45 IST | mid-day online desk

The Congress leader was there to attend the flag hoisting but he could not resist showing his joy and started dancing with the others

Bala Bachchan at the celebrations. Pic/ Screengrab from ANI

Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan expressed his delight and joy on the occasion of Independence Day and danced to the beats of the tribal song in Madhya Pradesh. He was dressed in a white kurta and red traditional turban and was surrounded by fellow leaders and children who performed cultural programs at the celebrations on the occasion of Independence Day.

