Independence Day 2019: Nepal extends greetings to India

The Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the occasion with great joy and fervour. The function was held in the premises of the Embassy in Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended his greetings to India on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day 2019. He wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India with 'peach and prosperity'.

"Best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of India," Oli wrote on Twitter.

"On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to congratulate His Excellency PM Shri Narendra Modijee @narendramodi, the Government and people of India. We are delighted to observe your rapid economic growth achieved over the past seven decades," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the occasion with great joy and fervour. The function was held in the premises of the Embassy in Nepal. It started with the hoisting of the tricolour. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri read out President Ram Nath Kovind's speech to the nation on Wednesday evening. Nepal receives gifts every year from India on the occasion of Independence Day. This year various institutions from the southern parts of Nepal to the mountainous district of Mustang received ambulances and school buses. Educational institutions and libraries also received books from the embassy.

Eight widows and next of kin were also felicitated and disbursed their dues worth NPR 5.31 crore and a blanket. The Indian community in Nepal attended the celebrations along with embassy officials and their families. The Nepal army also gave a captivating band performance.

