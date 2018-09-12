Independence Day 2019: Ranbir Kapoor vs Rajkummar Rao at the box office

bollywood

With Rajkummar Rao emerging as a bankable star and Sanju putting Ranbir Kapoor back in the game, Brahmastra vs Made In China will be an interesting battle at the box office

The battle lines are drawn. Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made In China will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra on August 15, 2019. Yesterday, producer Dinesh Vijan announced that Made In China's shoot had begun in Ahmedabad and that Mikhil Musale's directorial venture will release on Independence Day. Brahmastra producer Karan Johar had fixed the release date of Ayan Mukerji's film earlier, which has Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna as Ranbir's co-stars.

After the box office success of Stree, Vijan and Rajkummar are gung-ho about scripting another hit story. Considering the film's subject is that of a Gujarati businessman who makes the country proud in the neighbouring country, the makers feel it is ideal for an I-Day release. With Rajkummar Rao emerging as a bankable star and Sanju putting Ranbir Kapoor back in the game, this will be an interesting battle at the box office. It will also be a case of Mouni Roy vs Mouni Roy as she features in both the films. The television actress made her Bollywood debut this year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

After the overwhelming response to Stree, Rajkummar has a gamut of films in his kitty other than Made In China, like Love Sonia, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga, Mental Hai Kya and Imli.

