Independence Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan greet the nation with wishes

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 13:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities have sent out warm, patriotic wishes on India's 74th Independence Day!

Kangana Ranaut; Amitabh Bachchan. Pictures/Celeb official Instagram accounts
The country today celebrates its 74th Independence Day and on the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have sent out warm, patriotic wishes to the nation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture of baby boy Taimur holding the tricolour and wrote, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls..."

 
 
 
Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... ðð»ð®ð³ #HappyIndependenceDay

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter and extended Independence Day wishes to everyone. The 84-year-old star shared a clip of the patriotic song 'Kar Chale Hum Fida'. He wrote, "Watan ki aazadi ke lie..........mar mitne walon ki yaad mein....Watan ki hifaazat mein......mar mitne walon ki yaad mein.......15 august INDEPENDENCE DAY..... ek jashn hai ......jashn ye mubaarak ho"

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a colourful picture of him with folded hands.

Lata Mangeshkar also wished the nation on the auspicious day and shared a link to the patriotic song "Sare Jahan Se Acha" on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the nation's Independence Day in a different way by planting a sapling. The actress's team shared her picture on social media. 

 
 
 
à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¸ à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶ à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤­à¥Â à¤¹à¤® à¤ªà¥Â à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µ à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤Â, à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¤à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Â ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦ ðÂÂÂ

Anupam Kher also shared on Instagram a picture of him wishing everyone Happy Independence Day.

 
 
 
à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤· à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¤à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¬à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤Âà¥¤à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤­à¤Âà¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾ à¤¯à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¿ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶ à¤¹à¤Âà¤¼à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤¤à¤Â à¤«à¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤«à¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥¤à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¯à¥¤à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥¤ Happy Independence Day to every Indian all over the world!! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ #IAmAProudIndian #HappyIndependenceDay

This year around, owing to coronavirus guidelines, the Independence Day celebrations are being held in a different, more low-key manner. Social distancing norms and safety of the citizens are being kept in mind while celebrating the nation's special day.

