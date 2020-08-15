Independence Day 2020: Twitter is all praises for Modi's 'sanitary pads at Re 1' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. On this occasion, he made many major announcements, including the launch of the National Digital Health Mission scheme to informing the country of a new Cyber Security Policy.

While speaking about the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister said three vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give the green signal.

Modi also spoke of the government’s efforts on women empowerment. He said, “Today, women walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. Today we have women officers and soldiers in the armed forces. Be it doctors, engineers, bankers, IT professionals, women are contributing to India's growth in a big way.”

Modi further said, “This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushudi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. Also, for their weddings, we have made committees so that the money can be used at the right time.”

As the Prime Minister mentioned about sanitary pads, people took to social media and praised him for breaking taboos around menstruation.

@PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his speech. Very proud movement and distributied pads to about 5 crore women .

Each pad costs only âÂ¹1 & it’s biodegradable & easily available at jan aushadhi kendras .#projectstree @narendramodi @akshaykumar @CharuPragya pic.twitter.com/F1FITt78ye — shivani soni (@shivani_soni25) August 15, 2020

Can other countries imagine a PM speaking of both women’s achievements and providing sanitary pads widely from a historic platform? If people don’t find this progressive and path-breaking, what will? — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) August 15, 2020

Over 5 crore sanitary pads have been given to poor women at âÂ¹1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores.



What a simple and impactful work of progress ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) August 15, 2020

If Ive to ask ny man from my family to buy me a pack of “sanitary pads”(most likely)dey won’t do hat.reasons best known to them. But “MyPM”went a notch higherðÂÂÂfor him to talk about providing same thing on a cheaper level for better sanitation needs guts!THIS IS THE MAN WE NEED — WanderingSoulðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@vijayashreenair) August 15, 2020

"The govt. has provided over 5 crore sanitary pads for poor women at Rs 1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores,"- PM Modi



In a country where only women talk about periods behind closed doors in hushed voices, the PM spoke about it from the Red Fort. This is #NewIndia. :') — smyltr (@smyltr) August 15, 2020

Earlier I couldn't imagine a male forget a male leader speak about menstruation publically. Here, we have the PM of India @narendramodi no less, speaking about providing sanitary pads at 1 rupee from the ramparts of the red fort! This isn't just progressive but path breaking too! — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 15, 2020

Modi ji mentioned distribution of 1 Rupee sanitary pads for poor women ..



It may look like a small thingbut that’s a milestonen PM ever did that before .. — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@DoctorRicha_IND) August 15, 2020

Modi talking about taboo topic like Sanitary pads from d ramparts of Red fort shud help a long way in creating more awareness amongst rural folks as well as in more open discussions amongst women on basic hygiene needs — @ torchlight on your face (@Vinodhari2) August 15, 2020

The Prime Minister also said that a committee has been set up to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for women. “We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” Modi said.

