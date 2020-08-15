Search

Independence Day 2020: Twitter is all praises for Modi's 'sanitary pads at Re 1' remark

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 15:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As the Prime Minister mentioned about sanitary pads, people took to social media and praised him for braking taboos around menstruation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. On this occasion, he made many major announcements, including the launch of the National Digital Health Mission scheme to informing the country of a new Cyber Security Policy.

While speaking about the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister said three vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give the green signal.

Health Mission To New Cyber Policy: 10 Major Announcements By Modi On Independence Day

Modi also spoke of the government’s efforts on women empowerment. He said, “Today, women walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. Today we have women officers and soldiers in the armed forces. Be it doctors, engineers, bankers, IT professionals, women are contributing to India's growth in a big way.”

Modi further said, “This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushudi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. Also, for their weddings, we have made committees so that the money can be used at the right time.”

As the Prime Minister mentioned about sanitary pads, people took to social media and praised him for breaking taboos around menstruation.

The Prime Minister also said that a committee has been set up to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for women. “We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” Modi said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK