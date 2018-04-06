Independence Day box office clash for Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate to release on August 15, 2018



Akshay Kumar

Buddies Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have paired up in films like Desi Boyz (2015), Housefull 2 (2012) and Garam Masala (2005) among others. The two will now be clashing at the box office.

Reema Kagti's Gold, starring Akki, is slated to release on August 15. The makers of Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate, which features John, are also eyeing the same day. As the two films have patriotic overtures, they feel it is an apt date. Milap Zaveri shared a photograph featuring the lead actors. Manoj is seen pointing a gun at John who looks fearlessly into his face. The film promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

While the makers of Akshay Kumar's film Gold had booked the date in 2016 when the film was announced. Given that Gold is a patriotic tale, inspired from India's historic Olympic hockey win in 1948, they too feel August 15 is apt.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Gold teaser will make your heart swell with pride

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates