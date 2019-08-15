Independence Day: This village in Gujarat has one from every house joining the Indian Army
Rangpur village consists of 450 houses wherein there is one person from each household who enlists in the Indian army
Despite Gujarat being a country that has always made India proud over the years, the number of citizens of the state listed in the army is meagre. However, there is one such village in Gujarat that is an exception to this fact - Rangpur.
Rangpur is located in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, near the Gandhinagar to Mahudi Highway. Rangpur is located only 60 km away from Ahmedabad.
As you step into Rangpur village, you can smell the patriotism in the air. The people of Rangpur village hold high regards and respect for martyrs of India. Hence, people from every household in this village are eager to be of some service to the country.
125 youngsters in the Indian Army
Rangpur village consists of 450 houses wherein there is one person from each household who enlists in the Indian army. There are a total of 125 persons who are in the Indian Army, with 25 joining the SRP and 325 persons working for Gujarat police.
Every child, as well, is aware of this fact and is eager to be of service to his/ her country. In Rangpur, children at the age of 12 and 13 begin exercising in order to get fit at an early age.
In most places, a person of rich economic stature is given respect and looked up to. However, in Rangpur, the situation differs. Here, people who are part of the army or police earn much more respect. "This is why our village's name is taken with pride," said village Sarpanch Krishnaba Chawda. I, too, am proud of the parents and the boys in the village. There is a risk of life, both in the military and in the police. "Even if they have only one son, the people in my village do not hesitate in sending him to join the Army," said Sarpanch Krishnaba Jadeja.
- By Bhavin Rawal
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the National Flag at his Varsha residence in Mumbai. The CM also hoisted the National Flag at Mantralaya in Mumbai in presence of many dignitaries on Independence Day!
-
Devendra Fadnavis also attended flag hoisting ceremony at the Mumbai High Court. The national flag was hoisted by CJ Pradeep Nandrajog. CM Fadnavis was accompanied by wife Amruta Fadnavis
-
MLA Bandra west assembly Ashish Shelar took part in 73rd Independence Day at Bandra Reclamation on August 15, 2019. He was joined by veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Shah
-
Ashish Shelar was present at flag hoisting at Bandra. He also felicitated meritorious students, eminent citizens and tree plantation activists
-
Attired in traditional dresses, young artistes staged cultural programmes, including folk dances and songs, depicting the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs to the tunes of patriotic songs
-
In many schools, children re-enacted many scenes from the war of Independence and the freedom struggle, including non-violent protests and clashes with the colonial police.
-
Students from the Anjuman Islam school share a light moment as they take part in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai
-
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) dog squad personnel march during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day, which marks the of the end of British colonial rule, in Secunderabad on August 15, 2019. Pic/AFP
-
Schoolchildren, dressed as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian, celebrate Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, in Ajmer
-
Schoolchildren perform during 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Mini Stadium, in Jammu
-
Girls wearing tricolours bangles pose before participating in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019. Pic/AFP
-
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets children during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2019. Pic/AFP
-
Men on a motorbike carrying Indian national flags ride past security personnel guarding a street as the country celebrates it's 73rd Independence Day in Jammu
-
A woman decorates a sidewalk to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day in Bangalore
Gaiety, patriotic fervour and spirit of freedom marked the 73rd Independence Day celebrations across India on Thursday. All pictures/Shadab Khan, Suresh KK and PTI
