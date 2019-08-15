Independence Day: This village in Gujarat has one from every house joining the Indian Army

national

A photograph of some of the youth in Rangpur village. Pics/ Bhavin Rawal

Despite Gujarat being a country that has always made India proud over the years, the number of citizens of the state listed in the army is meagre. However, there is one such village in Gujarat that is an exception to this fact - Rangpur.

Rangpur is located in Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, near the Gandhinagar to Mahudi Highway. Rangpur is located only 60 km away from Ahmedabad.

As you step into Rangpur village, you can smell the patriotism in the air. The people of Rangpur village hold high regards and respect for martyrs of India. Hence, people from every household in this village are eager to be of some service to the country.

125 youngsters in the Indian Army

Rangpur village consists of 450 houses wherein there is one person from each household who enlists in the Indian army. There are a total of 125 persons who are in the Indian Army, with 25 joining the SRP and 325 persons working for Gujarat police.

Every child, as well, is aware of this fact and is eager to be of service to his/ her country. In Rangpur, children at the age of 12 and 13 begin exercising in order to get fit at an early age.

In most places, a person of rich economic stature is given respect and looked up to. However, in Rangpur, the situation differs. Here, people who are part of the army or police earn much more respect. "This is why our village's name is taken with pride," said village Sarpanch Krishnaba Chawda. I, too, am proud of the parents and the boys in the village. There is a risk of life, both in the military and in the police. "Even if they have only one son, the people in my village do not hesitate in sending him to join the Army," said Sarpanch Krishnaba Jadeja.

- By Bhavin Rawal

