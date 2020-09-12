Independent Indian artist Akash Ahuja sets a new benchmark with affection

Indian-American rapper, singer and songwriter, Akash Ahuja, born in New York City made his debut in 2020. His unique blend of "hip-pop" music with elements of traditional Indian sounds brought him fame. His creation "Cant Let You Go" instantly became a raging success that was inspired by his latest love interest. It has been one of his most famous and success songs till date, making it to the iTunes' top 100 charts, peaking at #60. Akash made history with this, making him the first Indian artist to have a song without any feature on the iTunes Charts. He was also the first Indian artist to be featured on Billboard in New York City's Times Square in February 2020, for his debut hit single "Come Closer", which was relentlessly streamed across multiple platforms and became an instant hit among fans and music lovers alike.

His music resonates with people all around the world since he uniquely blends the old with the new, classical Indian music with western pop, masculinity and femininity, all the while staying true to his authentic self. His first single, "Come Closer" debuted in February 2020 and became an overnight hit. His song "Affection" too charted on the iTunes Hip-Hop top 50. The USP of his music makes it fresh, young and a distinct tone to it.

For Akash, creating music is like writing a diary, it's how he best describes his thoughts, emotions and experiences in life. He believes in making music for people, who can relate to him and be a part of his journey. Artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Zakir Hussain and Diljit Dosanjh have heavily influenced Akash's life and empowered him to make his own music. He considers his family to be greatest support system, he often says that his father is his eternal role model and his mother has been his biggest pillar of strength in this journey. The daredevil that he is, Akash likes to push the boundaries when it comes to his sound and fashion sense which has managed to capture the hearts of many.

Talking about his journey, he says, "I've always been into music but my first official step was recording and releasing my single 'Come Closer'. I was so humbled and grateful to see it on a Times Square Billboard. My dream is to help empower all lives by spreading love through my art. One thing I've learned is that love has tremendous power. Any time I've recorded music or done anything where love is the primary driving force, I've always been pleasantly surprised with the outcome!"

Every moment has been a learning experience for this young star, where he's exceeding his own musical benchmarks and heading towards becoming a true Indian music icon.

