Independent panel to probe into Rahul Johri issue
However, it has been decided that an independent committee should look into the issue
Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) did not agree to panel member Diana Edulji's view that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri resigns or be suspended in the wake of recent sexual harassment charges made by an anonymous person.
However, it has been decided that an independent committee should look into the issue. "The independent committee could take into account and/or probe all allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Johri while he was employed with the BCCI," the CoA said in a statement late last night.
Diana Edulji
Johri was given a week to submit his explanation and did so on October 20, "denying that the incident referred to in the allegations ever took place." The CoA statement added: "She [Edulji] was of the view that considering the details and nature of the allegation, there were sufficient grounds for his removal. Ms Edulji informed the Chairman she would approach Learned Amicus Curiae Shri Gopal Subramanium for further guidance, if no action is taken and the CEO is allowed to continue." The three-member independent committee has been given 15 days to submit their report.
