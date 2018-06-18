India A begin UK tour by beating ECB XI by 125 runs

India A will also play two unofficial Tests against West Indies A and one against England Lions in July

Shreyas Iyer. File Photo/AFP

India A began their UK tour on a promising note, thrashing England Cricket Board XI by 125 runs following half centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan. The trio of Shaw (70 off 61), Iyer (54 off 45) and Kishan (50 off 46) helped India A amass 328 for eight before the bowlers dismissed ECB XI for 203 in 36.5 overs. Pacer Deepak Chahar (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers.

This was the visitors' first game of the tour ahead of the 50-over tri-series, involving England Lions and West Indies, from June 22. India A will also play two unofficial Tests against West Indies A and one against England Lions in July. In the game played yesterday, India A batsmen spent substantial time in the middle after ECB XI opted to bowl.

Mayank Agarwal (4) departed cheaply but his opening partner Shaw was in good touch, collecting seven fours and three sixes. Iyer and Kishan then shared a 99-run stand before medium pacer Ryan Higgins removed them off successive balls in the 39th over.

Kishan, who was a last-minute replacement to Sanju Samson, pounced on the opportunity with a fine innings comprising four fours and two sixes. Samson was forced out of the squad after he failed the fitness test. Krunal Pandya (34 off 28) and Axar Patel (28*) came up with the big hits in the death overs, pushing India A beyond 300.

ECB XI's challenged fizzled out after Ben Slater (37 off 38) and Will Jacks (28 off 28) departed in quick succession, leaving the home team at 107 for four in 17 overs.

Brief scores: Ind A 328/ in 50 overs (Shaw 70, Iyer 54, Kishan 50; Chahar 3/48, Axar Patel 2/21).

