India 'A' collapse after promising start v WI 'A'

Shubham Gill scored 40

North Sound (Antigua): Opener Priyank Panchal and No. 3 Shubman Gill squandered their promising starts to leave India 'A' at 138-4 at the post-lunch session on Day Two of the first unofficial Test against West Indies 'A' here yesterday.

India 'A', resuming the day at 70-1, struggled to score 64 runs in 26.4 overs in the morning session and trail West Indies 'A' by 90 runs.

Both Panchal (49 off 115) and Gill (40 off 87) played loose shots to be dismissed. While Panchal was trapped in front off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, Gill went for a big shot off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall only to top-edge it at the stroke of lunch.

Ahead of the game, the supremely talented Gill had expressed his disappointment at not being picked in the India squad for the West Indies tour despite scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the preceding one-day series against West Indies 'A'.

On Day One, India were comfortably placed after bowling out West Indies 'A' for 228.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bowlers for India A, returning impressive figures of 5 for 62 in 22 overs.

Bowling first after the hosts decided to bat, India 'A' were well served by their seamers and spinners, who they did not give West Indies 'A' any leeway to reduce them to 97-5.

