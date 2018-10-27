India 'A' complete clean sweep over Australia 'A'

cricket

Batting first, India scored 154-8 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 41 and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues's 38

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 41

India 'A' women's team completed a clean sweep over their Australian counterparts by winning the third and final T20 match by 37 runs at Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground yesterday.

Batting first, India scored 154-8 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 41 and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues's 38. In reply, Australia 'A' were bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs. Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed 3-23, while pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Anuja Patil picked two wickets each. Naomi Stalenberg (26) was the highest run-scorer for Australia 'A'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever