India 'A' complete clean sweep over Australia 'A'

Oct 27, 2018, 10:24 IST | Agencies

Batting first, India scored 154-8 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 41 and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues's 38

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 41

India 'A' women's team completed a clean sweep over their Australian counterparts by winning the third and final T20 match by 37 runs at Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground yesterday.

Batting first, India scored 154-8 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 41 and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues's 38. In reply, Australia 'A' were bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs. Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed 3-23, while pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Anuja Patil picked two wickets each. Naomi Stalenberg (26) was the highest run-scorer for Australia 'A'.

