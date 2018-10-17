India 'A' eves look for improved show vs Australia 'A'

cricket

India A women will look for an improved show when they take on their Australian counterparts in a must-win game here Wednesday in a 50-overs match. Australia A are 1-0 up in the three match series courtesy their 91-run win on Monday at the MCA Bandra-Kurla facility against the hosts, led by skipper Poonam Raut.

Come Wednesday, the Indian eves will be eyeing to put up a better batting and bowling show. Poonam, who departed for a duck, will be hoping to get some runs under her belt. Even the likes of Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey need to fire.

The positive for the home side in the opening game was the all-round show by Preeti Bose. Even the bowlers, who were hammered by the Aussie batters, will be looking to perform better. On the other hand, the visitors will look to notch up another win and seal the series. The 50-over series will be followed by a T20 series.

