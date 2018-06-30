India 'A' in final after tons from Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari

England 'A' are the other team in the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, India 'A' notched up an imposing 354 for six in 50 overs

Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari

Riding on scintillating centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, India A recorded a crushing 203-run victory over West Indies 'A' to make the final of the Tri-Series one-day tournament here yesterday.

England 'A' are the other team in the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, India 'A' notched up an imposing 354 for six in 50 overs. Opener Shaw blazed his way to 102 off 90 balls, while Vihari smashed 147 off 131 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and five sixes, as the Indians toyed with the opposition bowlers at the County Ground. In reply, West Indies 'A' were all out for 151 in 37.4 overs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever