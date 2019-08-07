India 'A' in trouble at lunch on day one against West Indies 'A'
Priyank Panchal was batting on 11 along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (3)
Trinidad: India A were in a spot of bother at 47 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third unofficial Test against West Indies A here on Tuesday.
Sent into bat, India A opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for a duck before Mayank Agarwal (33) and Shubman Gill departed in successive balls in the 20th over.
Priyank Panchal was batting on 11 along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (3) as India A played out 21.2 overs before the umpires called for lunch.
Off-spinner Akim Frazer (3/6) and pacer Miguel Cummins (1/14) were the wicket-takers for the home team.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Fans perform 'Hawan' for India's victory against West Indies!