India 'A' in trouble at lunch on day one against West Indies 'A'

Trinidad: India A were in a spot of bother at 47 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third unofficial Test against West Indies A here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, India A opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for a duck before Mayank Agarwal (33) and Shubman Gill departed in successive balls in the 20th over.

Priyank Panchal was batting on 11 along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (3) as India A played out 21.2 overs before the umpires called for lunch.

Off-spinner Akim Frazer (3/6) and pacer Miguel Cummins (1/14) were the wicket-takers for the home team.

