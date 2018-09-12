India 'A' register thrilling win vs Australia 'A'

cricket

Bawne guided the team to victory after Srikar Bharat hit a six and four but India 'A' were reduced to 25-4. With Australia 'A' spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain's fifth over

Kuldeep Yadav

Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India 'A' against Australia 'A' in the second unofficial Test after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performance.

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game. The match went down to the wire as India 'A' dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3-39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3-46.

Needing 55 to win eight overs, India 'A' sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply. Bawne guided the team to victory after Srikar Bharat hit a six and four but India 'A' were reduced to 25-4. With Australia 'A' spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain's fifth over.

