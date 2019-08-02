India 'A' totter at 11-4 after West Indies 'A' score 318

cricket

Anmolpreet Singh's lack of technique against quality pace bowling was exposed with Holder squaring him up with a bouncer as he fended awkwardly

Opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for four

Port of Spain: Test specialists Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed cheaply leaving India A tottering at 11 for 4 in the first hour after West Indies A scored a decent 318 on the second day of the second unofficial 'Test'. Agarwal (4), who wanted some game time before the Test series got a beauty from new ball bowler Chemar Holder (4/5 in 3 overs), who bowled at a brisk pace and also extracted disconcerting bounce.

Holder got one to climb up from back of the length with a shade away movement that squared the Karnataka opener resulting in a nick behind the stumps. Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) tried to punch one off backfoot but couldn't keep it down as the point fielder got a straight catch to give Holder his second wicket. Skipper Vihari (0) also didn't trouble the scorer as Holder got one to nip back in and the ball also kept a bit low trapping him plumb in-font.

Anmolpreet Singh's lack of technique against quality pace bowling was exposed with Holder squaring him up with a bouncer as he fended awkwardly. The ball ballooned to the point fielder for a simple catch. This was after West Indies A starting the day at 243 for 5 could add another 75 runs before lunch with giant Rahkeem Cornwall (56 no off 70 balls) scoring bulk of the runs. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande (3/79 in 20 overs) got a couple of wickets and so did pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/63 in 27 overs).

