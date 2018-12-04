India 'A' v New Zealand 'A' Test ends in a draw

Dec 04, 2018, 08:28 IST | PTI

India A will now play three unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A starting December 7 at Mount Maunganui

India 'A' v New Zealand 'A' Test ends in a draw
Representational picture

The third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw after the fourth and final day of the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain here.

The honours were shared in the series as the previous two matches also ended in draws. R Samarth (27) and AR Bawne (5) were at the crease with India at 38-1 in their second innings on Sunday but the duo couldn't face a single delivery owing to incessant rain on Monday.

On Sunday, Cam Fletcher's career-best 103 gave New Zealand A a 75-run first-innings lead, despite Krishanappa Gowtham's six-wicket haul. In reply to India's first innings total of 323, New Zealand A ended their innings at 398 in 131.4 overs with Gowtham returning with figures of 46.4-10-139-6 here.

India A will now play three unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A starting December 7 at Mount Maunganui.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

test cricketcricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

WT20: New Zealand stun India, win by 47 runs

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK