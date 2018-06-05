India among top five countries in e-waste generation chart, say study

The ASSOCHAM-NEC study, which was published coinciding with Environment Day, says Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8%



Despite the government's emphasis on Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan and Smart Cities project, India continues to be among the top five countries generating e-waste, an ASSOCHAM-NEC recent study said on Monday. The other countries topping the chart of e-waste generation are China, USA, Japan and Germany. The study was published coinciding with Environment Day (June 5).

In India, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8 per cent but recycles only about 47,810 TPA (tonnes per annum), whereas as its counterparts TN (13 per cent) recycles about 52,427, UP (10.1 per cent) recycles about 86,130, WB (9.8 per cent), Delhi (9.5 per cent), Karnataka (8.9 per cent), Gujarat (8.8 per cent) and MP (7.6 per cent), noted the study.

The e-waste generated in India is about 2 million TPA and the quantity that is recycled is about 438,085 TPA. States like Karnataka has 57 units with a capacity to process nearly 44,620 tonnes, Maharashtra has 32 units that can process 47,810 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh has 22 units to process 86,130 tonnes, Haryana has 16 units to process 49,981 tonnes, Tamil Nadu has 14 units for 52,427 tonnes, Gujarat has 12 units for 37,262 tonnes, Rajasthan has 10 units for 68,670 tonnes and Telangana has four units for processing 11,800 tonnes.

The e-waste typically includes discarded computer monitors, motherboards, cathode ray tubes, printed circuit board, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, white goods such as LCD/plasma televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators and so on.

