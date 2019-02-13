India announces teams for World Mallakhamb Championship

other-sports

Sagar Ovalkar and Sagar Ovalkar

Finally, just three days before the World Mallakhamb Championship, the Mallakhamb Federation of India (MFI) announced the Indian men's and women's teams for the event beginning on February 16 in Mumbai.

India's six-member men's team will consist of Sagar Ovalkar, Deepak Shinde (both Maharashtra), Rajveershingh Panwar (Madhya Pradesh), Hemchandran (Tamil Nadu), Veerbhadra (Karnataka) and Diptesh Jalmi (Goa).

Mumbai's Sunil Gangawane, who was named the men's coach, rated the hosts very highly. "Ovalkar, Shinde and Panwar are equal to each other as far as their Mallakhamb skills are concerned. In comparison to the overseas players, they are far ahead. The fight for the for the gold, silver and bronze medals in the individual championship will be between these three," Gangawane told mid-day yesterday.

In the women's category, there are huge expectations from Maharashtra's Himani Parab and Pratiksha More. Pooja Malviya (MP), Kethriyal (TN), Junabai Patil (Telangana) and Ritu Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) are the other Indian women in the fray. Yogesh Malviya is the women's coach.

MFI General Secretary Narayan Kurde, who announced the teams, said that the players will report to the venue (Shivaji Park) on February 15 - just a day before the competition begins.

