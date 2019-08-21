India batswoman Jemimah displays her singing skills

cricket

The Mumbai teenager flaunted her guitar skills

Jemima Rodrigues

India women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues , 18, displayed her singing skills during a road trip abroad recently.

The Mumbai teenager, who was picked by Yorkshire Diamonds for the Kia Super League T20 event in England, is seen strumming a guitar and singing in a video uploaded by the English side's official Twitter handle. "Entertainment for our road trip to Guildford," they captioned the clip.

Jemimah 'liked' the post and replied: "Thank you all for joining me on my mini concert. Tickets for my next show will be out soon."

In the past, Jemimah has also displayed her hockey skills in an online video which was 'liked' by Hockey India.

