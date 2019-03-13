India bowling coach Bharat Arun defends decision to wear military caps

Updated: Mar 13, 2019

In some way, we wanted to show that we appreciate the cause

India bowling coach Bharat Arun addresses the media at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Indian cricket team wanted to show "solidarity" with the country's army in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, bowling coach Bharat Arun said yesterday, defending the decision to wear camouflage military caps during the third ODI in Ranchi.

"We did what we really felt. We needed to do it for the country, in solidarity with what army has done for the country. In some way, we wanted to show that we appreciate the cause," Arun said yesterday.

