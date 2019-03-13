India bowling coach Bharat Arun defends decision to wear military caps

cricket

In some way, we wanted to show that we appreciate the cause

India bowling coach Bharat Arun addresses the media at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Indian cricket team wanted to show "solidarity" with the country's army in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, bowling coach Bharat Arun said yesterday, defending the decision to wear camouflage military caps during the third ODI in Ranchi.

"We did what we really felt. We needed to do it for the country, in solidarity with what army has done for the country. In some way, we wanted to show that we appreciate the cause," Arun said yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever