India boxer MC Mary Kom finds freedom in self-isolation

The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated her from the world outside but iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom says the forced slowdown of life has also redefined the meaning of freedom for her.

Mary Kom has self-isolated at her Delhi residence since returning from the this month's Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan. "I am chilling, doing my exercises, taking care of my fitness and playing with my children after being away from them for almost one month," Mary Kom told PTI.

"That's the best part of this isolation, I am with my family without having to think of anything. My appeal to everyone is don't panic, try and stay at home," she said. "In my case, I have felt a sense of freedom with this isolation. I have realised that I am not feeling the stress of a daily schedule right now."

