India capable of giving befitting reply to those eyeing its territory: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

Paying tributes to the 20 army men killed in the violent stand-off with China's People's Liberation Army earlier this month, Modi also said that India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.

The prime minister's strong words on his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast came amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh, with the Opposition Congress constantly attacking the central government over the issue. "Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship. It is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away," he said in his address without

naming China.

The prime minister also made a vigorous push for the use of locally made products, saying being "vocal for local" is also a way to strengthen the country and to serve it.

