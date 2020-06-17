India-China border tension: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn address sorrow over 'unrest'

Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and many other celebrities expressed sorrow over the 'unrest' the country is facing, following the news of the Indian Army personnel being killed in a face-off with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley was confirmed.

The 'Super 30' actor said that the situation of 'unrest' people are facing now and to know about the loss of lives in Ladakh has left him with a "heavy heart."

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

"Our defence stands tall on the ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace," the 'War' actor tweeted.

Here's what popular celebrities tweeted:

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred ðð»We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope ðð»

Jai Hindð®ð³ #GalwanValley — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 16, 2020

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families ðð» pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 17, 2020

A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2020

Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat ðÂÂÂRIP Brave Hearts ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

My thoughts are with your families during this hour.#GalwanValley #IndianArmy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 17, 2020

Signalling to the strength and showing support to the Indian Army, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter: "Bharatiya Sena Ki Jai. Jai Hind"

à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯ à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¯à¥¤ à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤¦à¥¤ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2020

While, 'Golmaal' actor, Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: "More power to our heroes, our brave soldiers in all frontiers! RIP our martyrs!"

More power to our heroes, our brave soldiers in all frontiers! RIP our martyrs! #JaiHind #IndoChinafaceoff #RIPwarriors — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) June 16, 2020

Mourning the loss of our brave jawaans who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My condolences to their families & salute to the Indian Army who has always put the nation first!ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #JaiHind — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 17, 2020

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said.

