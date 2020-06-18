India-China face-off at border | Casualties at lac could rise further: Government

Several Indian Army soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment, said government sources on Wednesday adding that "casualties could increase" further in what is being seen as one of the deadliest attacks carried out by Chinese People's Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Government sources said that the number of critically injured personnel is in double digit. However, the Indian Army refused to comment on the numbers and said that several were injured. The attack by the Chinese army took place on Monday night and it continued for almost six to seven hours.



On Tuesday, Indian helicopters flew around 16 times to bring bodies and injured Indian Army personnel from the site of attack at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region, government sources said. Four bodies of Indian Army personnel were flown to Leh from Galwan on Wednesday morning.

Indian Army issued a statement late on Tuesday night, and said, "Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."



Demonstrators burn a tyre and block the Jammu-Poonch highway during a protest against China on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday asked China to "reassess its actions and take corrective steps" in view of the "unprecedented" violence along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Global Times, mouthpiece of the government in Beijing, however said that the State Councillor of China in his phone call with Jaishankar, asked India to probe the incident and punish those responsible. Agencies

