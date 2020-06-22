India-China face-off: Indian troops can use firearms if required: Army

BJP activists burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops, in Patna, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure, government sources said. Following the Galwan incident, military sources said Indian troops will no longer be bound by the long-held practice of not using firearms in face-offs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

India has already mobilised fighter jets and sent thousands of additional Army troops to forward locations along the border with China after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.



Members of Muslim community stage a protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bhopal, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The clash in Galwan Valley, the worst cross-border violence in 45 years, significantly frayed ties between the two countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a strong message to China that "India wants peace but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply".

In the meeting on Sunday, Singh told the top military officers to maintain a strict vigil on Chinese activities around the land border, the airspace and in strategic sea lanes, the sources said.

Following the Galwan incident, military sources said Indian troops will no longer be bound by the long-held practice of not using firearms in faceoffs. The armed forces were told to be fully ready to give a befitting reply to any Chinese misadventure, the sources said, adding a "tough" approach is being adopted to guard the border. Seventy-six Indian soldiers were also injured in the Galwan Valley clash. China's People's Liberation Army has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered.

Jun 15

Day 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by Chinese troops

76

No. of soldiers who were injured in the attack

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever