India-China faceoff: BCCI set to review sponsorship deals with the Indian Premier League

Taking cognizance of the anti-China sentiments after 20 Indian soldiers were martyed in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the BCCI is set to review various sponsorship deals with the Indian Premier League.

An urgent meeting of the IPL Governing Council has been called next week to review sponsorship deals pertaining to its extravagant T20 tournament.

Vivo, a Chinese mobile company, is the title sponsor of the IPL. There are others direct and indirect Chinese sponsors of the IPL.

In a late night tweet on Friday, the IPL said: "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals."

In 2018, Vivo bagged the IPL title rights for five years for a whopping Rs 2,199 crore.The deal ends in 2022.

On Friday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said the Indian cricket board was open to review awarding contracts to Chinese firms, but defended sponsorship coming from Chinese companies. “When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's," Dhumal had told PTI on Thursday.

"If I am giving a contract to a Chinese company to build a cricket stadium, then I am helping the Chinese economy. GCA built the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera and that contract was given to an Indian company (L&T)," he said. "Cricketing infrastructure worth thousands of crores was created across country and none of the contract was awarded to a Chinese company," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association is also likely to review their sponsorship deal with LiNing.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news