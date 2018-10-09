India clinch first judo medal at Youth Olympics

other-sports

India's young judo star Thangjam Tababi Devi

Thangjam Tababi Devi became India's first judo medallist at the Olympic level, claiming a silver at the ongoing Youth Games after losing to Venezuela's Maria Giminez in the finals of the women's 44kg category here. Tababi Devi, an Asian cadet champion hailing from Manipur, lost 0-11, also conceding a penalty point in the process, in the summit showdown that lasted a little over two minutes on Sunday night. India have never won an Olympic medal in judo either at the senior or the youth level.

Ghosh settles for silver

Meanwhile, The highly-talented Mehuli Ghosh came within striking distance of winning a historic gold before settling for a silver medal in the women's 10m air-rifle shooting event. A 9.1 in the 24th and final shot, after an excellent sequence of high and mid 10s, cost her the gold medal as she eventually settled for the second position with a total of 248.0. India has never won a gold in these Games.

India eves beat Uruguay

The Indian U-18 women's hockey team maintained its fine start at the Youth Olympic Games as it defeated Uruguay 2-1 in its second match of the Hockey 5s competition. Striker Lalremsiami (1', 19') continued her goal-scoring form as she scored twice again to help India defeat Uruguay, whose only goal was scored by Magdalena Verga (10').

