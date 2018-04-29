India clinches bronze in Archery World Cup

India could only succeed in the mixed pair event when Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam combined to prevail over the Turkish team of Yesim Bostan and Demir Elmaagacli 154-148



Representational picture

India ended their campaign with a bronze medal in the compound mixed pair event at stage one of the Archery World Cup on Saturday. In hunt for three bronze medals, India could only succeed in the mixed pair event when Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam combined to prevail over the Turkish team of Yesim Bostan and Demir Elmaagacli 154-148. India, however, lost both their matches in the men's and women's compound team events.

