India condemns Cairo terror attack

An explosive-laden car collided with three other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, leaving 20 people dead and injuring several others

New Delhi: On Wednesday, India strongly condemned the terror attack in Egypt's capital Cairo where 20 people lost their lives earlier this week and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased. "India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo on the night of 4-5 August 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fight against terrorism. The terror attack in Cairo is yet another reminder of the necessity for concerted action on the part of the International community to defeat the scourge of terrorism," the ministry added. The incident took place when an explosive-laden car collided outside the National Cancer Institute in Cairo with three other vehicles, leaving 20 people dead and injuring around 40 others. The gruesome attack was carried out by the Hasm group, a local Islamic terror outfit.

Between "three and four (of the injured) are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," a spokesman for the health ministry, Khaled Megahed, informed news conference on Monday. He said they suffered from "several burns of varying degrees". Body parts were also retrieved from the scene, he added. Egypt's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation to determine the causes of the crash. Deadly road accidents owing to driver error and dilapidated infrastructure are common in Egypt with over 3000 killed in more than 8400 crashes in 2018, according to official figures published earlier this year.

With inputs from ANI

