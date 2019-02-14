India condemns terrorist attack in Iran

national

The government of India also extended its condolences to the families of the victims, the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

India on Thursday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in the Khash-Zahedan sector of Sistan-Baluchistan province in Iran that killed many people on Wednesday night.



"Government of India strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in the Khash-Zahedan sector of Sistan-Baluchistan province on the night of February 13. Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is condemnable and perpetrators of such crimes should be brought to justice expeditiously and without distinction,"Â a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



As many as 23 members of Iran's elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps force in south-eastern Iran on Wednesday (local time) were killed, according to state media.



The explosion took place inside a bus which was ferrying the military personnel in Sistan-Baluchistan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, CNN reported. The bombing also injured 17 others.



According to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, a separatist group called Jaish al-Adl, or the 'Army of Justice', claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.



The explosion hit the vehicle on a desert road in the province, where the group is known to operate. It comes barely two days after Iran marked the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



In a strongly-worded statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qassemi said that Tehran would seek revenge for the incident, according to semi-official Fars news agency.



The suicide attack comes as a US-sponsored conference on Iran's growing military expansion is underway in the Polish capital of Warsaw, where over 50 world leaders are attending the event and are slated to meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

